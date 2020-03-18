Small businesses suffer as government mandates closures

Live Now
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Small businesses are already feeling the pinch caused by the government mandate to shut down non-essential businesses and limit service at others because of coronavirus concerns.

Employees of City Market and Cafe in Wilkes-Barre tell Eyewitness News that Wednesday morning foot traffic was down by about 85%.

Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman spent part of Wednesday tallying up how many downtown businesses are open and to what extent.

Restaurants and retailers alone account for tens of millions of dollars a year in center city commerce. Much is at stake the longer these restrictions remain in place.

