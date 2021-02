MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A car flipped onto its roof after sliding on some wet road in Lackawanna County on Friday.

The incident occurred just before 8 am on the 500 block of Main Street in Moosic. Police say the driver was driving too fast for conditions.

The driver of the vehicle was able to extract herself from her vehicle. There were no other reported injuries.

The section Main Street where the crash occurred is closed while they remove the vehicle.