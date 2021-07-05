A skydiver has died after he was found unconscious on the ground

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A skydiver has been pronounced dead by the Leigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after a jump at the Sky’s The Limit Skydiving Center in East Stroudsburg.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Sky’s The Limit Skydiving on Monday around 2:30 p.m to the report of a sky diving accident.

According to State Police, troopers arrived on scene to find Frank Kancso, 35 years old of Staten Island, New York, unresponsive on the ground at the landing area.

Kancso was helicopter to Leigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he was later pronounced dead with traumatic injuries.

Police say Kancso was reported to have been an experienced skydiver with thousands of prior jumps.

This is the second death reported at Sky’s The Limit Skydiving Center this year. A man in April fell to his death during a routine jump.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.