Skiers shred the slopes for a good cause

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – It’s been an awesome day out hitting the slopes in Lackawanna County.

Especially when you’re shredding the mountains for a good cause. That’s why I decided to step out to Montage Mountain for the 7th annual Carve 4 Cancer event.

“Every year no matter where I lived I always came to it so just following my tradition,” said David Andrews of Philadelphia.

All walks of life, young and old, put on their helmets, ski pants and buckled up their snow boots Saturday afternoon. While at least one thousand people made their way through Montage Mountain..it wasn’t just for skiing and snowboarding. They were helping to raise money to carve out cancer.

“Because cancer sucks. It’s a horrible disease. My aunt had cancer my godfather right now is passing away from cancer..my best friend growing up had cancer and it’s just a horrible thing,” said Andrews.

Brent Evans was a local Wilkes-Barre resident, who started this event to raise money for other cancer patients..after he was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Evans passed away a few years back and now his friends are helping continue his legacy.

“It’s amazing every year we just have an outpouring of support from the community whether it’s on the mountain behind me to carve in the mountain or to sit in the bar and have some drinks,” said Executive Director with Carve 4 Cancer, Aisling Carroll.

Three stages with music are set up, a DJ in the snow, a live graffiti wall, and basket raffles are all part of Carve 4 Cancer.

Different skiing activities are also going on including the rail jam competition, where skiers are showing off their best skills and tricks all to help raise money for cancer research.

Proceeds will go towards research for non-Hodgkins lymphoma as well as local to St. Lukes and Geisinger..to help patients here in the community. Skiers who were close with Evans say it’s a no brainer to want to give back.

“He helped my husband during a time that he was going through chemotherapy for Hodgkins lymphoma and it was one of the hardest times of our lives so having Brent’s support meant the world to us,” said Rachel Travers of Blakeslee.

David Andrews even has a tattoo in his honor.

“This is the logo for Live Like Brent Foundation For Carve 4 Cancer,” said Andrews.

Having a fun day on the slopes, to keep a friend’s memory alive. This year there is an honored hero named Asher Dicton who is battling blood cancer. A portion of all ticket sales for tubing will go back to his family.