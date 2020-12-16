Ski resorts welcome coming snow

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many residents may dread the coming snow, ski resorts, on the other hand, are welcoming it.

The snow-making cannons are full blast at Montage Mountain.

Their ski season kicks off tomorrow so they’ve got slopes and few other things they have to get ready.

The coming snow is a welcome sign for those getting ready to shred. An extra foot or so of snow here would be a good thing.

Montage has been working intermittently this week because even with freezing temperatures, humidity can turn a foot of snow at the water park, into just that.

The other side of the coin, preparing to welcome customers in for the season to a new look.

Being in the outdoors helps but in shops, restrooms, and even out on the lifts, there’s social distancing that needs to happen.

With recent restrictions set in place by the state, Director of Resort Relations Tyler Crawford says,

“That was kind of our plan the whole time” . . . “we are excited for a great season, we really are. It’s going to be different, but different doesn’t have to mean that it’s not fun or not safe. So we are looking for a great winter outside in the fresh air.”

With business and tourism taking major hits during this pandemic, getting outside in some fresh air and hitting the slopes is going to be thoroughly attractive for many this season.

Just a few things left here to wrap up before they open up on Thursday.

They expect that on top of seeing your forehead when getting your temperature checked, they’ll also see some smiles out on the mountain.