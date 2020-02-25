Six injured after crash on Route 91

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of Route 61 southbound in Schuylkill County was closed after a crash.

It happened just after 3:30 and involved three vehicles near Tumbling Run Road in North Manheim Township.

State police tell Eyewitness News the small SUV was driving southbound on 61 when it went over the line, crashing into a pickup truck.

Six people including three children were taken to the hospital.

There has been no word on their condition.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.