Sisters remember fire at Marywood’s ‘Motherhouse’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — February 22 marks 50 years since a massive fire at the “Motherhouse” and seminary on the campus of Marywood University left 100 sisters displaced.

“We were coming home on a bus, the chorus, I was the only sister on the bus. We were coming down Drinker Street (in Dunmore) and you could see flames. We didn’t know where it was,” Sr. John Michele Southwick, IHM who lived in the Motherhouse remembered.

All of the sisters inside were able to get out of the building before it was engulfed in flames.

“A fireman had to stop me. I said I have to get in there, I have to get to my sisters, I have to get them out. He said they’re all out, they’re all out,” Southwick said back in 1971.

“I was a faculty member at the college. I was living on what we called Sisters Side of the building, the side facing the Liberal Arts building. I heard the fire alarm go off and I said, oh, this can’t be for real. Got out of my room, went down the front hallway, looked across to the seminary side, there was smoke. I said ‘oh my god!’ this is for real,” Sr. Beth Pearson, IHM, Congregation Archivist at Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary remembered.

Records indicate eight sisters were taken to area hospitals and a handful of the more than 20 responding firefighters suffered minor injuries. Southwick calls it a traumatic experience.

“Yes a lot of good things have come out from this. Our experience is invaluable to those of us who were here,” Pearson said.

The sisters received help from groups across the area and the state. A memorial service will be held virtually next month. It can be streamed online.