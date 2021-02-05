Shots fired into apartment in Scranton, police looking for shooter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police are looking for the person who fired shots into an apartment Friday afternoon in the Green Ridge Section of the Electric City.





Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Boulevard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They discovered someone had fired multiple rounds into an apartment from a third floor hallway. The shooter had fled the area before police arrived.

No one was injured during the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Scranton Police Detectives at 570-348-4135.