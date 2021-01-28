Shortages cause questions, concern for vaccine rollout

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many have taken the coronavirus vaccine as a sign of hope,

but there’s still a growing number of questions and concerns.

More than 1.5 million vaccines have already been administered here in the Keystone State.

The problem is that there are more than four million in the 1A category, alone.

That includes most medical professionals, the most at risk of contracting the virus, and as many have criticized, smokers. Before we get to other phases of the rollout, the issue of production, distribution, and most importantly supply are going to need to be addressed.

That’s something that Governor Tom Wolf and acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam say they are going to be relying heavily on the federal government for.



“I’m hopeful that the Biden administration is going to be able to put more efficient processes in place, they’ve already talked about increasing the supply, and that they’re going to give us better guidance in the future,” Wolf said.

“The most important thing for Pennsylvania to remember is that vaccine providers are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate you the demand for a vaccine far outweighs the supply, but we will catch up. We must be patient,” Beam said.

As millions wait to be vaccinated, more questions are being raised about eligibility, timeframes, and appointments.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website has as many answers as well as vaccination data available. It even goes as far as maps that will show you where the vaccine will be rolled out; a green dot means it’s available and red means it’s currently out of stock.

While we wait for more doses to become available, the best plan of action is to have as many Pennsylvanians informed.