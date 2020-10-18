HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Hazleton.

The police department received a call around 6:40 AM and responded to 7th street in Hazleton.

On scene, law enforcement confirmed a shooting had taken place, but the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Hazleton police are currently searching for the suspect involved in the shooting.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more information. We will bring you the very latest as the investigation continues.