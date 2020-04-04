Shoe manufacturing company begins to make masks

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kepner Scott Shoe Company is a local shoe manufacturing company in Orwigsburg that is now also making fabric masks.

The small business is donating medical compliant masks for healthcare workers and selling masks to the general public.

This is a fourth generation family operation that has been making shoes for 132 years, surviving 6 wars, the Great Depression and even the Spanish flu pandemic.

Their materials are made up of 100% organic washable cotton, a pipe cleaner to pinch around the bridge of the nose, and 1/8″ elastic.

For information on how to get masks from Kepner you can can visit their website by Clicking Here.

Or, learn how to make your own mask by Clicking Here.

Rachael Espaillat will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6.