SHINE program welcomes students virtually

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The SHINE after-school program has set up a six week virtual summer camp for participating students.

“It starts on June 22nd, and each one of our weeks is a different theme, so we’re starting off with proud to be a Pennsylvanian,” Carol Nicholas, Executive Director of the SHINE program explained.

There will be eight hours of learning each week with lessons related to science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Each week will also start off with a beginning Spanish lesson and each week will have a different theme.

SHINE is actually an after-school program but since it got cut short this year due to the coronavirus, educators were able to roll over their funding for a summer program.

“So we thought what a better way to do this than to keep kids engaged and learning during the summer. We’re so worried about learning loss now, this way it’s a fun way to service our kids. We’re using all of our SHINE teachers,” Nicholas said.

SHINE program directors were busy packing up kits Tuesday for all the different lessons.





“We are doing a lot of art projects in our second unit so we’re packing paint cups so all of the students have enough supplies to do the projects at home,” Deanna Drako, Assistant Director of the program said.

For two hours Monday through Friday teachers with the program will hold activities and lessons over a Zoom call.

“We’re very excited for the summer camp to launch, we’ve been working very hard to make sure that our kids are still stimulated through the summer,” Drako said.

Like the program itself during school, the camp experiences are free to SHINE students and will be held Monday through Thursday, though the time is earlier, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Students and parents can expect email information on how to connect via Zoom.

SHINE is distributing materials and supplies, via curbside pickup at sites to be determined. Students can participate as much or as little as they want.