SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Multiple crews in Luzerne County respond to an early Sunday morning structure fire in Shickshinny.

The fire began around 5 A.M on 47 Grant Street in Shickshinny.

Officials say the structure was fully involved, there is no word on injuries at this time.

The Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department took part in helping put out the fire.