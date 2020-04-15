Shamokin man arrested for murder of girlfriend

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) One man is in jail after police say he admitted to killing his girlfriend.

According to a release from Shamokin City Police Department, around 2:30 PM Andre Stone entered the station and told police he killed his girlfriend, stating that he “couldn’t take it anymore.”

Police responded to Stone’s address at 631 South Market Street and located the body of Stone’s girlfriend who was dead.

Stone confessed to police that he choked her in the home. After checking to make sure she was dead, Stone then said he got dressed and walked to the police station where he turned himself in.

In a written statement, Stone wrote that he killed his girlfriend because he was upset that she had a miscarriage and was having an affair.

Stone is currently interred in Northumberland County Correctional Facility with no bail.