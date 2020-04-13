After some heavy rain and damaging winds this morning, a TORNADO WATCH has now been issued for parts of our area. More showers and heavy thunderstorm are developing in Western PA at this hour and are expected to strengthen as we go into our afternoon.
Any thunderstorm that develops could bring more heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and some hail. There is also the low end chance of a spin up tornado. We will be monitoring the situation closely for the remainder of our day, be sure to stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
SEVERE WEATHER
