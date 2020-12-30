Seniors in Lackawanna County receive COVID-19 tests

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 60 seniors at Amos Towers in Scranton received a COVID-19 tests Wednesday.



The Department of Health provided test kits and the Lackawanna County Agency on Aging is arranging who receives the test. The Wright Center for Community Health is able to administer the test and is unveiling their new mobile testing unit.



The County’s Agency on Aging, hopes to hit 54 more locations in the county as quickly as possible, in hopes of testing more than 5,000 seniors.

