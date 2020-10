DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire at a senior living community causes residents to temporarily evacuate in Luzerne County.

Firefighters responded to a smoke condition at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community around 3:30 Thursday morning.

85 residents had to evacuate as crews worked to put out the flames, those residents have since been able to return.

Officials say a lighting fixture was to blame for the flames.