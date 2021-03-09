Sen. Yudichak, Hanover Area Superintendent requests answers from Dept. of Health, Walmart for lack of access at vaccination site

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Senator John Yudichak and Hanover Area School District Superintendent Nathan Barrett are calling for answers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Walmart after they say they were left in the dark about vaccine appointments at the recent clinic.

“Superintendent Barret and I, along with officials from the Hanover Area School District, join the chorus of concerns being raised by the public about a planned vaccine distribution site in Luzerne County, that, by your own admission was already filled with pre-scheduled appointments before it was open to the general public,” Yudichak wrote in a letter to Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and the Public Aff a irs Director of Walmart Jason Klipa.

“In good faith, we worked with you to provide a safe and easily accessible location for a vaccine distribution site on your explicit instructions that the site would make the vaccine available to eligible residents in this underserved area of Luzerne County,” the letter reads. “Regrettably, your planning and execution of the vaccine distribution site left us in the dark, and most disconcerting, left many Luzerne County Residents out in the cold with no chance of receiving the vaccine.”

In the letter, Yudichak and Barret ask that a full explanation about why the vaccine was not made more available through the site. They also ask that Walmart and the Department of Health “deliver what they promised — a vaccine distribution site at Hanover Area High School that is open to the public and provides vaccines to the most vulnerable citizens of our community”.

Read the full letter below: