Semi crashes through home







EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A truck driver was hospitalized after their semi crashed through a home early Wednesday morning in Eaton Township. Officers were dispatched to the home along Hunter Highway just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver. The homeowner was sleeping at the time of the crash but was able to get himself out of the home with no injuries.

Some properties in the area are without power as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, since a utility pole was knocked down in the crash.

The accident is being investigated by State Police as they look into why the semi went off the road.