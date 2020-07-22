Secy. of Veterans Affairs credits Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for low COVID-19 cases

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, paid a visit Wednesday morning to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

His tour of the facility comes as the nation faces escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Wilkie touted success in keeping novel coronavirus cases relatively low and credited the dedicated staff at the Wilkes-Barre VA for low absenteeism and a commitment to help veterans in need.

Wilkie also credited such services as tele-health and mental health crisis counseling with meeting the needs of veterans.

