FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of State Route 4033 in Luzerne County is closed after a tree fell onto some wires.

According to a release from PennDOT, SR 4033 is closed between Roaring Brook Drive and Spring Hill Drive.

The road is expected to reopen by 3:00 pm.

Motorists can see the latest in road conditions by heading to 511pa.com .