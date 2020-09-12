Section of Route 11 in Larksville closed after crash

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of Route 11 is closed Saturday morning after a crash that injured multiple people.

The crash occurred around 9:30 AM on the Boston Hill Road section of Route 11 in Larksville.

Two cars were involved in the crash, with two patients seen being taken away by local ambulance. Fire, police and additional ambulances can be seen on scene.

That section of Route 11 has been shut down in both directions while crews work the scene.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries suffered nor the cause of the crash at this time.