Section of Interstate 84 closed due to crash

UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., the incident is clear section has reopened. The speed limit on I-84 has also been temporarily reduced to 45 m.p.h. and trucks are restricted to the right lane only in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A section of Interstate 84 is closed after a crash Wednesday morning.

According to a release from PennDOT, the eastbound lane of I-84 is closed from exit 26 (Tafton) and exit 30 (Blooming Grove).

There have been no details regarding the crash released at this time.

The lane is estimated to re-open around 10 a.m.