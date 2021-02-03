Section of Interstate 84 closed due to crash

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., the incident is clear section has reopened. The speed limit on I-84 has also been temporarily reduced to 45 m.p.h. and trucks are restricted to the right lane only in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A section of Interstate 84 is closed after a crash Wednesday morning.

According to a release from PennDOT, the eastbound lane of I-84 is closed from exit 26 (Tafton) and exit 30 (Blooming Grove).

There have been no details regarding the crash released at this time.

The lane is estimated to re-open around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos