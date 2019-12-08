Second victim dead in Chestnuthill Township shooting

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – According to the Monroe County Coroner, a second victim involved in the Wednesday night shooting the Chestnuthill Township, has died.

Kahlil M Durante died from the injuries sustained in an attempted robbery at a home in Chestnuthill Township that also killed Dylan Beinert.

One other victim is still being treated for injuries, there has not been word of his condition.

Matthew Burke from East Stroudsburg was arrested Saturday in connection with the murder.

Police are pursuing two more suspects in connection to the murders.