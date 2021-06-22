Search warrant uncovers child pornography suspect, 21 dogs living in ‘deplorable conditions’

NEWFOUNDLAND, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) A Newfoundland man has been arrested after the Wayne County District Attorney says police served a search warrant at a residence where child pornography had been uploaded to the social media app Kik.

Detectives say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2021 for 28 files of suspected child pornography, in which they were able to trace back to a residence on Sterling Road in Newfoundland.

The district attorney says while executing the search warrant, investigators discovered Ryan Collins, age 25, had uploaded the files.

In addition to the child pornography investigation, detectives found 21 dogs living in “deplorable conditions” at the home. The PA State Dog Warden and the Dessin Animal Shelter were contacted and took eight dogs and an additional dog was euthanized.

They say that investigation continues.

Collins was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Carney who set bail at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.