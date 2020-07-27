Search underway for missing Carbon County woman

SUMMIT HILL, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A search is underway for a missing woman in a section of Carbon County.







Search parties gathered near Panther Valley High School Monday morning to search for Lily Colancecco, who has been missing since Sunday. She is believed to be in the woods near Panther Valley High School and Knepper’s Trailer Court.

Lily was last seen leaving her home early Sunday morning and has not been seen since. An initial search done by family and friends on Sunday night yielded no results.

ATV’s and Pennsylvania State Police helicopters are assisting with the search.

Colancecco is described as 5-feet-tall with a slender build. She was last seen wearing a pinkish windbreaker and white stretch pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911.