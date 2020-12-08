Search underway for Larksville murder suspect

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The search is intensifying for a Luzerne County man wanted for the murder of his wife.

Homicide charges were filed against 47-year-old Richard Walski from Larksville for the shooting death of his 38-year-old wife Patricia Walski.

Eyewitness News first told you about these latest developments Tuesday morning. We live streamed the district attorney’s news conference, which can be viewed in the video box below.

Investigators admit they don’t know for sure if Walski is alive or dead, but they say indications are he planned on killing his wife, carried it out and then disappeared.

“Walski should be considered armed and dangerous,” Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Walski is now wanted for the murder of his wife Patricia. Her body was found inside the couples’ Schrader Street home in Larksville August 13th. She was shot in the head. Her body was in a trash bag and hidden behind a wall in a first floor laundry room.

Eyewitness News went to the home on Tuesday afternoon. A woman answered the door, she did not want to be identified but did say the murder shocked her.

“Well, I’m concerned about it. If he’s alive and they are saying he’s armed and dangerous. It had me very much concerned. I’m sure he’s not going to come back here,” the woman said.

She says she often saw the Walski’s in their yard.

“It was a terrible loss, a terrible loss of a beautiful soul. She used to give me things out of her garden and wave to me. I never actually hung with her but I knew. It seems everything seemed normal with them two. When all of this happened it was just unbelievable,” she added.

She said she feels peace inside this house where police say Patricia Walski died so violently.

“The house was blessed. I had my minister that I know come in and bless my house. We said prayers, we said lots of prayers. I had the house blessed for a couple of hours.”

Investigators would not comment on a motive for the murder. State Troopers urge anyone with information about Walski’s whereabouts to give them a call at 570-697-2000. A reward for information leading to the capture of Walski is being offered by PA Crimestoppers.