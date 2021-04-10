Search and rescue at Brady’s Lake linked to Lackawanna County missing man

Search and rescue teams on the scene at Brady’s Lake in Coolbaugh Township.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police and emergency crews from several departments are responding to Brady’s Lake in Coolbaugh Township.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department and PSP Dunmore, early Saturday morning a fisherman notified police of seeing missing person Ronald Nicholas’ truck.

A water search and rescue team is on the scene at Brady’s Lake and there are search dogs going through the surrounding woods to find Nicholas. Our crew on the scene also reports a helicopter is now searching by air. Brady’s Lake spans 2700 acres of woods.

Tobyhanna, Coolbaugh, and Thornhurst Fire Departments are assisting, including Northeast Search and Rescue.

Police have also closed down Brady’s Lake Road while the search continues.

