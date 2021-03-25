Scranton’s ‘Laundry Project’ helps lighten the load

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More than 250 loads of laundry were washed, free of charge, for residents in Scranton’s South Side.

Officially, it was a partnership between a local dispensary and a Florida-based charitable organization. What we saw was those in a position to help and a community that could use it.

The Scranton Laundry Project has been happening about once a month for the last three months.

‘Current Initiatives’, out of Tampa, works with local volunteers of ‘Beyond/Hello’ to provide a free wash, dry, and products for the day at Southside Laundry.

Talking with Jason Sowell running the program and residents like Dominique Diaz who was taking advantage of this opportunity, it’s much more than fresh bags of laundry.

“Laundry brings a lot of dignity, brings a lot of empowerment and something that we overlook that if we have a washer dryer so that we will typically think about as being a need,” said Sowell.

“Paying bills doing to take care of the kids, and my nieces and nephews and all the rest, but it was hard, but this helps out a lot,” said Diaz.

Over the course of the last year, unemployment numbers have gone up and that’s only compounded the struggles we’ve seen in some of our communities.

Many have had to strictly budget and that means something as simple as laundry sometimes becomes a luxury.

There are plans to keep this effort coming back because those involved say they want to create stability.

That, along with continuing to expand efforts like these means the hope is no one should have to worry about when their next wash is going to be.