Scranton’s Farmers Market opens with COVID-19 precautions

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Wednesday, the Scranton Co-op Farmers Market opened for the first time of the season, and many are wondering about what precautions the market will take against COVID-19.

The co-op farmers market association strongly encourages CDC requirements, wearing masks, and social distancing. The market is also taking several steps to help protect shoppers against the virus.

There will be hand sanitizers throughout our market and extra precautions will be set in place in some areas.

Reporter Anja Whitehead will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 11 AM.