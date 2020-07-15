Coronavirus Response

Plan for Reopening Pennsylvania

Coronavirus By The Numbers

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Scranton’s Farmers Market opens with COVID-19 precautions

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Wednesday, the Scranton Co-op Farmers Market opened for the first time of the season, and many are wondering about what precautions the market will take against COVID-19.

The co-op farmers market association strongly encourages CDC requirements, wearing masks, and social distancing. The market is also taking several steps to help protect shoppers against the virus.

There will be hand sanitizers throughout our market and extra precautions will be set in place in some areas.

Reporter Anja Whitehead will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 11 AM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos