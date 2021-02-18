Scranton teacher’s union president apologizes for comments during Scranton School Board meeting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Federation of Teachers President Rosemary Boland issued a statement after receiving criticism for comments regarding the local community of color.

“We cannot tell you how much we are impacted by this disease. Apparently, people think that it is never trasmitted , or sometimes transmitted or less transmitted by students. The problem is our community, the Scranton community, as has been acknowleged just a little bit ago. We have heard from families who are under-served by the medical community, nobody thinks about them. Our black children, our brown children, immigrant children, we don’t know who in their family has had COVID, we don’t know if they’ve been vaccinated, we don’t know any of that because no one has documentation of that part of our population. And that’s a huge issue right now not just in Scranton, Pennsylvania but in the United States of America. Nobody is paying attention to the data. I learned tonight that everyone is looking at research. research is wonderful, it’s great but does it relate to our Scranton school district,” Boland said during a school board meeting Wednesday.

These comments drew criticism from the community.

Friday, the Scranton School Board released a statement in response to the incident attempting to open a dialogue.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Scranton School Board that comments

made by Rosemary Boland, President of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, during

the public comment period at our February 1st and February 8th meetings were

disturbing to members of our community. In light of that fact and in an effort to

begin a dialogue, one of our colleagues contacted Ms. Boland to address these

concerns. It was hoped that a constructive conversation might endeavor to improve

communication and acknowledge the impact words can have. It was hoped that an

opportunity to rectify the situation might be identified.



Unfortunately, that was not the result. Ms. Boland is not willing to concede that her

words perpetuated negative stereotypes and were hurtful to many. Whether

perceived or intended, Ms. Boland’s words convey an image of our students and

their families this board does not endorse. We are confident that the teachers who

educate these students would not abide it either.



We will continue to encourage those who address the Board of Education during the

public comment period to maintain a high standard of decorum. We will work to

establish practices that ensure civil, respectful and courteous discourse. We will

continue to work with District Administrators, Principals, SSD staff and our

community to support our students and their families and to seek to understand the

challenges we all face, together,” the statement concluded.

In response Boland issued a statement expressing regret and attempted to clarify what she said.

“I am aware that some of the statements I made during the public comment portion of recent school board meeting have offended members of our community,” Boland wrote in a statement. “I regret the language I used and unintended message that it conveyed. I wish to apologize to those students and family members who were negatively impacted by my comments.”

“I do wish to clarify that what I intended to express with my words was a sentiment that all Scranton families should have access to quality healthcare and the mitigation strategies necessary to help our schools reopen safely, and the reality is that many do not. That failure to invest in this community is one I have spent my career fighting against, and it’s one I plan to keep waging until every student — regardless of their geography or demography — can come back to a safe, quality public school,” Boland wrote.