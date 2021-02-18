Scranton teacher’s union president apologizes for comments during Scranton School Board meeting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Federation of Teachers President Rosemary Boland issued a statement after receiving criticism for comments regarding the local community of color.
“We cannot tell you how much we are impacted by this disease. Apparently, people think that it is never
These comments drew criticism from the community.
Friday, the Scranton School Board released a statement in response to the incident attempting to open a dialogue.
“It has been brought to the attention of the Scranton School Board that comments
made by Rosemary Boland, President of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, during
the public comment period at our February 1st and February 8th meetings were
disturbing to members of our community. In light of that fact and in an effort to
begin a dialogue, one of our colleagues contacted Ms. Boland to address these
concerns. It was hoped that a constructive conversation might endeavor to improve
communication and acknowledge the impact words can have. It was hoped that an
opportunity to rectify the situation might be identified.
Unfortunately, that was not the result. Ms. Boland is not willing to concede that her
words perpetuated negative stereotypes and were hurtful to many. Whether
perceived or intended, Ms. Boland’s words convey an image of our students and
their families this board does not endorse. We are confident that the teachers who
educate these students would not abide it either.
We will continue to encourage those who address the Board of Education during the
public comment period to maintain a high standard of decorum. We will work to
establish practices that ensure civil, respectful and courteous discourse. We will
continue to work with District Administrators, Principals, SSD staff and our
community to support our students and their families and to seek to understand the
challenges we all face, together,” the statement concluded.
In response Boland issued a statement expressing regret and attempted to clarify what she said.
“I am aware that some of the statements I made during the public comment portion of recent school board
“I do wish to clarify that what I intended to express with my words was a sentiment that all Scranton families should have access to quality healthcare and the mitigation strategies necessary to help our schools reopen safely, and the reality is that many do not. That failure to invest in this community is one I have spent my career fighting against, and it’s one I plan to keep waging until every student — regardless of their geography or demography — can come back to a safe, quality public school,” Boland wrote.