Scranton School District to complete asbestos remediation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton School District is nearing the end of its asbestos abatement completion.

Remediation at Northeast Scranton Intermediate School has been completed as contractors spent Monday doing exterior maintenance. In June, the Scranton school board approved two contracts at $544,000 to finish the work.

“As soon as we were alerted to this situation we addressed the most emergent issues and then had a plan in place to deal with summer abatement work and regular maintenance through across the buildings in the district,” said Katie Gilmartin, President of Scranton School District Board of Directors

In January, the district found 19 of its buildings had high levels of lead. They also found schools to have asbestos concerns.

“As far as asbestos, there has been both remediation and encapsulations completed in multiple district buildings. Some projects were minor, others were more encompassing,” Paul Dougherty the district’s director of operations said.

The district closed four of its schools in January. Northeast was the only building to remain closed when students were sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Meanwhile, remediation efforts continued.

“Although the steps of the process may not have been the way every single individual would’ve liked it to be. I know the safety of our students and staff was always the top priority,” Gilmartin told Eyewitness News.

Gilmartin also sits on the environmental task force and she says every six months asbestos tests will be conducted with a more in-depth testing every three years.

“Asbestos monitoring is an ongoing task in a district with buildings of the age that they are.”

Dougherty says the remaining abatement of the asbestos is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks, just in time for students to return to the classroom. However, in-person learning is unlikely if the board votes to move students to virtual learning at Monday night’s board meeting.