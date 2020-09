SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): In a zoom meeting Monday night, the Scranton School Board voted 6-2 to furlough more than 200 employees.

140 paraprofessionals are among the employees furloughed.

The furloughs will go into effect on September 30th. Furloughed employees will lose their health benefits.

The Superintendent will be able to recall the employees as needed.