Scranton School Board addresses asbestos concerns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Safety is still a concern for students and staff in Scranton after reports of a high level of lead and asbestos in some of its buildings.

Most schools reopened their doors, but one remains closed, leaving parents and staff with many questions about how to move forward.

Frustration filled this auditorium full of people at Scranton High School. All things boiling down to two questions. Are my children safe? What is the plan?

This meeting was held to address the asbestos problem in the school, specifically northeast intermediate, which remains closed indefinitely due to reports of unsafe high levels of asbestos.

The director of the school district explained that they released the 2019 report of asbestos last fall. Last Wednesday

The northeast intermediate principal asked about debris that fell from the 3rd floor ceiling. The district invited an environmental expert to run tests, discovering the high levels, leading them to check other schools in the district.

While other schools returned after two days of no school, Northeast was deemed unsafe.

The school board says they are working on a plan to split the student body of nearly 900, sending some to south Scranton intermediate and the rest to West Scranton intermediate.

But exactly how that is going to happen, has not yet been worked out. Parents and staff left with more unanswered questions.

The Scranton School Board says that no one is allowed into northeast intermediate at this time.