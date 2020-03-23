Scranton Police respond to home in protective gear to investigate death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton Police blocked off the 100 block of South Rebecca Avenue while the crime scene unit responded to a home in the area.

Eyewitness News saw people in hazmat suits entering and exiting a home. Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano says a 60-year-old found was found dead in the home.

According to Graziano, there were no signs of trauma but we treat all deaths as suspicious until proven otherwise. The crime scene unit wore protective suits because it was reported that this person had been sick with flu-like symptoms.

Eyewintess News will bring you the latest information when it becomes available to us.