Scranton Police officer charged with aggravated assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police Officer James Beahan is facing a number of charges following an incident Tuesday evening, interim Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka has confirmed.

According to court paperwork, Beahan is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and several misdemeanors. He is facing 14 charges in total.

“We have not yet seen the criminal complaint, or any related report, but if the filing of the charges is confirmed, Officer Beahan will be placed – consistent with departmental policies – on unpaid administrative leave for a period pending further review,” Namiotka said in a statement.

Beahan is being held on $150,000 bail. A preliminary trial date has been set for October 14.