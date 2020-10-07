Scranton Police officer charged with aggravated assault

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police Officer James Beahan is facing a number of charges following an incident Tuesday evening, interim Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka has confirmed.

According to court paperwork, Beahan is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and several misdemeanors. He is facing 14 charges in total.

“We have not yet seen the criminal complaint, or any related report, but if the filing of the charges is confirmed, Officer Beahan will be placed – consistent with departmental policies – on unpaid administrative leave for a period pending further review,” Namiotka said in a statement.

Beahan is being held on $150,000 bail. A preliminary trial date has been set for October 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos