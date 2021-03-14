Scranton police issue a warrant regarding a shooting Saturday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday evening.

The incident occurred near the University of Scranton campus. According to the Scranton Police Chief, officers responded to the area of Vine Street for reports of shots fired.

Bullet casings were found around the area but there were no injures at the scene.

A warrant has been sent out for the possible suspect in the shooting, no word at this time if the suspect has been apprehended.

This an on going investigation and we will keep you updated on the last news regarding the shooting.