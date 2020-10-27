Scranton police continue search for hit-and-run suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in an apparent hit-and-run incident at a McDonald’s.

Police say a man, captured on surveillance cameras inside the restaurant is suspected of hitting a pedestrian with a silver Ford Focus. A female passenger was also in the vehicle.

The man pictured also allegedly physically assaulted people in the parking lot and threatened those in the area saying he would shoot and kill them.

Police say that if you see the man to use caution and contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4141 or 911.

