Scranton labor unions celebrate Labor Day with wreath laying

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Central Labor Union, IATSE 329 stagehands, teachers, ironworkers, and healthcare workers from Scranton came together Monday at the John Mitchell Statue on Courthouse Square in Scranton to honor and celebrate the history of America’s working people.

The wreath presentation and ceremony has been held for the past 20 years.

This year, speakers discussed Scranton’s place in the history of labor unions and discussed current needs for workers, especially important now during the pandemic.

