Scranton has launched a COVID-19 website

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The city of Scranton has launched a one-stop website for all of its covid-19 resources.

Mayor Paige Cognetti says visitors to “Scranton works.org” can get all the data and government restrictions put into context.

The website also includes guidance for residents, business owners, and school officials.

The information comes as the city continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic without a local health department.

Stay tune for more regarding the website on later addition of Eyewitness News

Caroline Foreback, Eyewitness News