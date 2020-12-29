Electric City mourns death of Scranton firefighter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Fire Department announced the passing of one of their own Tuesday.

In a release, Scranton Fire Chief John Judge said the department is mourning the untimely death of 28-year-old Scranton Firefighter Private Stephen Sunday, who passed away Tuesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Sunday was sworn in to the Scranton Fire Department in January of 2020.





Photos courtesy of members of the Scranton Fire Department.

“Stephen lived for this job,” said Lieutenant Cochrane. “We need more Steve Sundays on this job.”

“Stephen’s passion and drive to be a firefighter was apparent to anyone who knew him,” said Chief Judge. “When you spoke with Stephen you could immediately tell he was born to be a firefighter and loved this job tremendously. This profession was truly his calling. Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to Stephen’s family and loved ones.”

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti has directed that all Scranton city buildings fly their flags at half-staff for thirty days to honor Private Stephen Sunday.

According to the release, Sunday’s death is being investigated by the Lackawanna County Coroner’s Office. No cause of death was immediately available.