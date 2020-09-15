Scranton death ruled a homicide, victim identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)A death inside of a Scranton residence has been ruled a homicide by the Lackawanna County Coroner.

Coroner Timothy Rowland, says 37-year-old Tara Marie Evans was found deceased Monday night at her West Scranton Home. Details of her death are still pending the outcome of a police and district attorney investigation.

Scranton Police Interim Chief Leonard Namiotka told Eyewitness that the victim’s husband, 36-year-old Thomas Evans, has been jailed and arraigned overnight on theft and other charges including the theft of his wife’s gun from the home.

The announcement follows a heavy police presence on Sumner Avenue at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

