Scranton Cultural Center plans summer camps

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While many organizations are shutting down their programs for the summer due to COVID-19, the Scranton Cultural Center is holding out hope.

The center has put on a Youth Theatre Program during the summer for the past six years and the pandemic isn’t stopping them from planning to have an in-person summer camp this July.

“We’re very hopeful to do the camp as planned,” Camille Reinecke, the Summer Camp Director told Eyewitness News. “We know how much it means to the families that participate. They look forward to it throughout the entire year. And the parents and participating families really depend on the camp as reliable care for their children throughout the summer.”

Children of all ages are welcome to come to camp for a musical theatre experience in the historic cultural center. Some that attend say being on stage inspires them.

“The history of what has been performed on our main stage is so significant and I really enjoy giving our performers the chance to perform on such a grand and historic stage,” Reinecke said.

Considering the current uncertainty, the camp does have a backup plan to keep providing the experience. Even if it’s from home.

“We do not intend to move forward with our camp if it is not safe to do so. As a result of that, we are in the process of developing a series of virtual programs,” Reinecke said.

But program directors know how important it is to get kids back together again.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for our students to learn about the arts, and just to continue to cultivate that community where they really thrive as artists and be with their friends even if that has to happen virtually,” Reinecke said.

Officials say there is a plan in place for tuition refunds or credit for other programs if needed.