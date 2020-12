SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The dig out from Wednesday’s winter storm continues throughout our region.

The city of Scranton is in clean up mode Friday morning, and it’s brought in heavy equipment to help remove the roughly 14 inches of snow that came down.

Several downtown streets are shut down as crews remove massive piles of snow by dump truck.

The city is asking residents for understanding and patience as they work to clear the snow throughout the city.