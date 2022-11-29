SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County business owner is sentenced on his second offense of using his business for criminal activities.

David Klem will serve one to two years in jail and two years probation for promoting prostitution at Sinners Swing Gentlemen’s Club in Mayfield in 2021.

Klem will serve an additional two years probation for illegal gambling.

In 2013 Klem pled guilty to trafficking drugs out of his pizza business in Olyphant, he was sentenced to serve one to six years for those crimes.

Michael Ball, Deanna Tallo, and Former State Trooper Roberto Covington are also charged in the promoting prostitution case and are still awaiting their court dates.