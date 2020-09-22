Scranton board of elections prepares for coming race

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We are six weeks away from election day and candidates are making stops around our area.

Local boards of elections across Pennsylvania are hard at work preparing for a record number of expected mail-in ballots.

This year’s primaries, election workers in the Lackawanna county government building here on Wyoming Avenue processed more than 36,000 mail-in votes.

For the general election in November it’s looking much more daunting, scores of Pennsylvanians will be voting from the comfort of their homes.

What does that mean for election workers like Lackawanna County Board of Elections Director Marion Medalis and company?

They’ll need all the help they can get from extra office space to workers — as well as any legislation that may come their way from the federal or state levels.

“Well in the primary we had 35,000 applications. So, we’re already over that. I think we may hit up to 50,000” “i would recommend anyone who wishes to vote by mail or an absentee center application and now the last day to apply is October 27 but I wouldn’t wait to the last day.”

Six weeks out feels like a hefty amount of time to do anything.

But as election boards feel more pressure from growing numbers of potential mail-in ballots, the urgency is here.

October 27th, the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot, is just around the corner, and there’s no guarantee that election workers will be getting any more help when it comes to time for processing.

Medalis also says that there were many who preregistered to apply for mail-in ballots for this general election.

So the office has been seeing duplicate applications and it’s taking up much needed time and space.

If you have any questions about your voter or mail-in status, the board of elections can take the time to help you and they’re just a phone call away.