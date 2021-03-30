Scranton area schools to receive nearly $40 in federal pandemic funding

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton area schools will be receiving a total of $38.9 million in federal pandemic funding, State Rep. Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna) confirmed.

“Our schools are financially struggling in my district and this federal funding is critical to helping students safely get back on track academically when they return to the classrooms,” Flynn said.

Fynn said the following schools are scheduled to receive federal funding:

$35.77 million to Scranton School District.

$2.34 million to Abington Heights School District.

$834,924 to Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden. The money can be used for food service, professional training, technology purchases, sanitization and cleaning supplies, summer and after-school programs, mental health supports and more.