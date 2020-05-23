Schuylkill County restaurant opens its doors instead of closing them

MOUNT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A restaurant owner in Schuylkill County is opening up his business to customers despite state orders.

Not the rain or even a stay at home order could stop customers from visiting Goodfellas Cafe in Mount Carbon. Days ago owner Mike Glauda said he was going to reopen in a Facebook post and that’s exactly what he did Friday morning against the governor’s order.

“Every licensee in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania can now find this loophole because I risk it and now they can win.”

Both state police and agents from the liquor board visited the establishment the same morning and determined his operation compliant with the orders. Some might ask how. Glauda set tables and chairs under a tent across the street from the establishment, not on the licensed property.

This allowed customers to drink their beers bought from goodfella’s thanks to the cocktail to go bill that was passed while also social distancing.

Ty poole is a fellow business owner from carbon county who showed up just to show his support.

“we operate on a small number of people at our facility any given time so i feel we can maintain and operate our facilities safely and the governor wolfe needs to let us open.”

Schuylkill county controller Christy Joy also came out to show support.

“We need to continue to do things safe. But it’s time for the small businesses to have a chance to compete with the larger ones.”

Glauda says he hopes his actions can provide guidance for other small businesses to reopen and get back on their feet financially through the pandemic.