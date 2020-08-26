Schuylkill County partnership helps students heading back to school

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) – A partnership in Schuylkill County will help those heading back into the classroom and address a critical need for the area.

Pottsville Area School District, Schuylkill EMS and Lehigh Valley Health Network are all joining into a partnership to make sure that those in high school can get necessary training so they can serve their communities.”

Patrick Moran has been serving and educating for years, but says the program took a page out of Eastern Lebanon county’s playbook as they’ve been doing this for 20 years.

“This is going to help not only our community, but wherever they move forward to. We reached out to them and they gave us the curriculum, they gave us exactly what we needed to know how to do this program for the Pottsville Area School District.”

Students in Pottsville Area High School now have the option of getting a jump on EMT certification. The lessons come from Schuylkill EMS and it’s all sponsored by Lehigh Valley Health. President of LVH, William Reppy, stresses the program’s importance.

“It is so critically important for us to partner with our community to make sure that we can provide the services that the EMT’s are critical right arm, quite frankly, out in the street every single day.”

A community effort with personal ties to those involved.

“A long time ago, I was an EMT and really how I got interested in healthcare, from there, and went on to be an x-ray technician and you know here I am the president of a hospital. So you know you just never know,” said Reppy.

It’s a program Moran would like to see grow well beyond Schuylkill County.

“My hope is to be perfectly honest that this is the spark that really starts to move EMT training, out of a non-traditional role into a traditional role of high school education or vocational-technical education.”