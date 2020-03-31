Schuylkill County initiative supports small businesses, healthcare workers

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A new initiative called Schuylkill Support is aiming to help small businesses and healthcare workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily Ehlinger, who works with non-profits and arts, says Schuylkill Support isn’t a non-profit but rather a vital way to support the area through the difficult time.

“Art doesn’t exist without community and right now, our community is hurting,” Ehlinger said. “And that’s why I, that’s how the idea came to me.”

As the Executive Director of Schuylkill County Council for the Arts and the Founder of Schuylkill Free Shakespeare, Ehlinger launched Schuylkill Support. She is asking people to donate $5 to $10 a week to small business. That money will then be used to feed healthcare workers in the county.

Each week, the initiative will partner with a different small business. Pottsville’s Wheel Restaurant was their first partnership.

“The community has done a great job rallying around the restaurants, rallying around the small businesses who are still open and really rallying around also the health care workers on the front line,” Savas Logothides, owner of Wheel told Eyewitness News.

On the first day of launching, Schuylkill Support received $365 in donations. Wheel will use the money to serve up food from the gourmet grilled cheese establishment at one of the local hospitals.

“They are our super essential employees and if by supporting small businesses that they can support them, you know, it’s, you’re helping two people at once,” Ehlinger said.

Schuylkill support says they will announce the next business at the end of each week on Facebook.